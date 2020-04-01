Advice to make your food go further during Covid-19 crisis

How to keep fruit and veg fresh

1. Use fruit or vegetables that are past their best to make juice, smoothies or soup.

2. A handy trick I learnt is wrapping lettuce, carrots, courgettes and other vegetables in kitchen paper and then putting them in plastic bags in the salad compartment of the fridge. They keep fresh for longer this way as the paper stops the condensation from softening the veg and also stops mould.

3. Or try keeping the stems of vegetables such as broccoli, celery and asparagus in water to help them stay fresh and crisp.

Getting creative with leftovers

4. I like to freeze leftover sauces in ice cube trays and use them to flavour future dishes!

5. Use leftover yogurt in a cake or scone mixture instead of milk.

6. Measure out portions of rice, potatoes and pasta so you cook the right amount.

7. Don’t throw potato peelings away. Just sprinkle with pepper, chilli or other spices and crisp them in the oven. Yum!

8. Make your bread last longer

Bread is a staple in my house and if it ever gets a little stale I refresh it by soaking under running water, then reheating on a moderate heat in the oven until crisp and golden. I also like to make garlic bread fingers with the end crusts from a loaf. Simply grill one side, spread with garlic butter, grill again and cut into fingers.

Extra tip: save sandwich crusts in a plastic bag in the freezer until you have enough to make breadcrumbs.

9. Get your 'five a day' from the freezer!

Frozen fruit and vegetables are often cheaper, but just as nutritious, as fresh and still count towards your five a day. Plus, they may be available when fresh stock is limited in store.

Extra tip: chop up fresh herbs and store them in a bag in the freezer for up to 12 months.

10. Canned food can be healthy

Canned or tinned foods are great for reducing food waste as they can be stored for longer. They can also be just as healthy as fresh options – just make sure you aim for tinned fruit in juice and avoid fruit in syrup.

And don’t forget not to limit yourself to tuna and baked beans - especially as they are unavailable in many shops at the moment. There are lots of fruit (prunes, peaches, pineapple), vegetables (sweetcorn, peas, asparagus), pulses (chickpeas, butter beans, kidney beans) and fish (salmon, sardines, mackerel) that can be bought cheaply in tins.

Extra tip: buy fish, beans and pulses in water rather than in oil or with added sugar and salt.

So, there you are - plenty of great advice to help us get through what are unprecedented times...