Picture perfect Northern Ireland is a photographer’s dream

As a land of rugged coastlines, awe-inspiring landscapes and iconic city views, with people who have a big-hearted spirit, Northern Ireland is a photographer’s dream.

From visitor attractions known around the world to quiet corners of outstanding natural beauty, Northern Ireland provides beautiful backdrops for your Insta-worthy shots.

This week’s World Photography Day (Wednesday August 19) encourages us to get out and enjoy our surroundings, with Discover Northern Ireland sharing some magnificent locations for a stand-out photograph and encouraging people to share their creations using #MyGiantAdventure.

World Photography Day is a celebration of the art of photography with people encouraged to take advantage of the stunning scenes on their doorstep. You don’t need an epic trek to find picture-perfect places to visit during the year of the staycation.

Discover Northern Ireland has also shared tips to help you experience life through a lens with photography advice that will make your images jump from the newsfeed. They are also sharing your inspiring Giant Adventure social snaps on the discovernorthernireland.com website or social channels if you use #MyGiantAdventure, so keep an eye out to see if your photo is included!

Discover Northern Ireland places to visit:

Causeway Coastal Route

There are plenty of landmarks to photograph along the Causeway Coastal Route. Whilst the iconic Giant’s Causeway, Mussenden Temple or Dunluce Castle bring the wow factor (especially at sunset), the drive along the coast also allows for stand-out photo opportunities. For more awe-inspiring scenery, travel to Glenariff, the Queen of the Glens, one of the nine Antrim Glens in Northern Ireland. Glenariff Forest Park is full of natural beauty, covering over 1,000 hectares with planted woodland, lakes and conservation areas.



The Walled City, Co Londonderry

A walk around the walls in Derry~Londonderry with your camera reveals a splendid city full of history, heritage and culture. This is the only remaining completely walled city in Ireland and one of the finest examples of Walled Cities in Europe. The Walls, which are approximately 1.5km in circumference, form a walkway around the inner city and provide a unique promenade to view the layout of the original town which still preserves its Renaissance style street plan to this day. Also, don’t forget to take a photo with the Derry Girls Mural and stop by the Walled City Brewery for some great foodie photos of their award-winning food, craft beer and cocktails.



Belfast Hills

The Hills provide a unique backdrop, some fresh air, wildlife, history and fantastic views of the city. These can be enjoyed from Belfast Castle, the top of Cave Hill or Black Mountain, only a short drive from the city centre. Travelling from Black Mountain on to Divis, you are rewarded with spectacular views of Belfast Lough, the Castlereagh Hills, the Ards Peninsula, the Isle of Man, Scotland, Slieve Gullion, the Mournes and Carlingford Mountains on the one side, and on the other the Sperrins, Antrim Plateau and Lough Neagh.



Mourne Mountains, Co Down

The legendary Mourne Mountains can provide plenty of photographic opportunities, with each step creating more stunning angles to capture. Choose from the 15 surrounding peaks such as Slieve Bearnagh and Slieve Binnian for views that ‘sweep down to the sea’ or visit Silent Valley Reservoir, a colossal feat of engineering which is juxtaposed against an area of outstanding natural beauty, delivering stand-out photo opportunities.

Orchard Experience, Co Armagh

A trip to Co Armagh wouldn't be complete without booking a tour at one of our cider producers - it isn't referred to as the Orchard County for nothing. There isn't a better time to visit as Autumn harvesting will be getting underway. Join a tour with Armagh Cider Company where they will take you through the cider making process, from blossom to bottle. Sample a range of ciders and apple juices that have been grown and produced right here on the family farm. Also, don't miss the return of the Armagh Food and Cider Weekend taking place from Thursday 24th to Sunday 27th September.



Blessingbourne Country Estate, Co Tyrone

Blessingbourne Country Estate has something for every keen photographer. Set against the stunning Sperrin Mountains, the estate boasts unspoilt views, woodland walks and cattle grazing in the fields. With over 200 acres of mature woodland to explore, there are many creatures to pose as your subject – from dogs and chickens, to goats and horses.



Marble Arch Caves Global Geopark, Co Fermanagh

The Marble Arch Caves Global Geopark contains some of the finest landscapes in Northern Ireland, including the Magho Cliffs viewing point in Lough Navar Forest Park. This stunning area ranges from rugged uplands, lakes and forests through to gentle rolling drumlins. Alternatively, go underground to the nearby Marble Arch Caves to capture fascinating formations of limestone in an underground world of rivers and chambers.



Rathlin Island, Co Antrim

For those willing to go the extra mile for the perfect photo, hop on the ferry from Ballycastle and make the journey across to tranquil Rathlin Island. Keep your camera at the ready as you move across the sea, as you might be lucky enough to spot some dolphins. The island is also a favourite place for wildlife, offering another perfect opportunity to take a memorable photograph. Please book the ferry in advance.



Discover Northern Ireland photography tips:

The best pictures of Northern Ireland reflect the giant spirit of the place. This means showing people enjoying themselves exploring, meeting others, laughing and taking part.

Pictures should be unposed, natural and candid, if it looks like a holiday brochure shot something went wrong.

Adopt the participants’ perspective so it feels immersive, for example take a picture over someone’s shoulder with the foreground out of focus.

Focus on character, personality, spirit and those little ‘in-between’ moments.

Capture people enjoying and immersed in what they are doing, whether it’s an action shot or a quiet moment.

Take a small step to a Giant Adventure with a staycation in NI

Dine local – support your local restaurants or sample some of the best of NI produce

Take the opportunity to discover something new, or rediscover what’s on your doorstep

Reclaim the day trip! Get out and about and visit a visitor attraction or experience

Let’s help to keep Northern Ireland beautiful and safe during your visit, so always remember to clean up your space before you depart and please behave responsibly. For more inspiration on where to find your perfect photo opportunity visit www.discovernorthernireland.com