Parents unite to bring Autism Communication boards to Ballycastle parks

BALLYCASTLE woman Natalie Miller, whose 10-year-old daughter Zoe is autistic, has called on the local Council to take their lead from Peterborough City Council and give parents permission to install Autism communication boards in parks across the seaside town.



Speaking to The Chronicle, Natalie said a board such as this would be helpful not only to those children with autism but also to those who are non-verbal for any number of reasons.



She added: “Zoe only started to use words a couple of years ago and she's still not using sentences. A communication board like this would be so helpful to parents like me and to children like Zoe.



“It's made up of pictures which the child can point to. It may be something as simple as 'I want to go home' or 'I want to go on the swing' but it would make all the difference to that child.”



The sign includes pictures of happy faces, sad faces, the words 'you' 'want' 'need' as well as numerous other useful images and words which would benefit children in the play area.

