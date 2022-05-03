It’s All In The Show

Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event is back, as the 153rd Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank returns to Balmoral Park, Lisburn from Wednesday 11th May – Saturday 14th May 2022.

As always, the Show prides itself on offering something for everyone; from prize winning livestock, an unrivalled array of trade stands, the mouth-watering NI Food Pavilion showcasing the very best of local produce as well as a wide range of family entertainment and attractions, this spectacular agri-food show is not to be missed!

The Main Arena will host a number of top-class attractions across the jam-packed four days of the Show. Soaring into the Main Arena each day will be the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, while there will also be a musical military performance by the Band, Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the Royal Irish Regiment. Furthermore, visitors to the Show can enjoy an exhilarating Polo Exhibition match as well as adrenaline fuelled performances by The Paul Hannam – Quad Bike Stunt Show team.

The Balmoral Show welcomes the return of International Show Jumping as part of a full complement of Show Jumping championships classes. Following its absence in 2021, six international competitions boasting a prize fund of over £40,000 will run from Wednesday to Friday. Visitors can also enjoy action from the National championships, Schools Show Jumping and Under 10’s Championship.

With livestock remaining at the heart of the Show, there will be entries from over 3000 head of livestock. Sheep classes make a welcome return to Balmoral Park, showcasing three new breeds. This year there will also be a buzz in the Sheep Shearing Fold as the Six Nations Shearing Championship takes place on Saturday 14th May.

Visitors can look forward to the return of many family favourites; the Children’s Farm, Downtown Show Stage, Healthy Horticulture Area and BBC Roadshow as well as many mobile family attractions all returning to the showgrounds.

This year, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society will be marking the Queens Platinum Jubilee with a number of special activities across Show days. The Women’s Institute of Northern will also be celebrating their 90th Anniversary, as they return to the Show with their ever-popular art, craft and garden displays and delicious bakes and treats.

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director commented “We are delighted to welcome visitors back to Balmoral Park this May for the 153rd Show in partnership with Ulster Bank. Last year we ran the event in September, however we are thrilled to be returning to our usual May date, kicking off the showing season here in Northern Ireland.

“The Show promises to be a fun-filled day out, with so much to see and do. Whether you’re looking for a family fun, fantastic food or the chance to view exceptional livestock, it’s all in the Show!”

Mark Crimmins, Regional Managing Director, Ulster Bank NI, said he was looking forward to the 2022 Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank commented “The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank continues to be the leading event in the Northern Ireland agricultural calendar and after last year’s hybrid show, there will be a huge appetite to see a return to the full-scale event.

“We have supported the RUAS as principal sponsor of the Show since 2009 and are proud to play a role in its continued success. This sponsorship reflects Ulster Bank’s broader commitment to the local agri-food sector and while we know there are many challenges facing the industry, there are also a lot of opportunities. Our message to farmers and producers is that we are here to help you maximise these and our teams have the tools and expertise to support your goals. We look forward to returning to Balmoral Park and catching up with our customers and friends from across the industry to celebrate all that this important, vibrant sector continues to achieve.”

The 153rd Balmoral Show will run from Wednesday 11th May to Saturday 14th May at Balmoral Park, Lisburn. Come along and visit us this year, whether you’re from the city or countryside, a first-time visitor or repeat show-goer, we hope to see you there.