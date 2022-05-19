A 'something' for Lucia

THE family of the beautiful, late Lucia Quinney Mee invite you to join them in a little ‘something’ for Lucia.

David, Rachel, and Alice would like you to join them on Saturday May 28 at 12 noon at Cross and Passion College (with a bite to eat).

Inspirational Lucia passed away in May 2020, months after receiving the fourth liver transplant of her young life.

The 20-year-old received the British Empire Medal for her work, which included setting up the Live Loudly, Donate Proudly campaign.

Lucia received her first liver transplant in 2007 and set up the campaign while waiting for her third in 2015.

Her family continue to raise awareness of organ donation in Lucia’s memory.