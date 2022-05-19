Moyle Community First Responders hold first meeting

THE first official meeting of Moyle Community First Responders will take place on Thursday May 19 at 7.30pm in the Marine Hotel, Ballycastle.

Moyle CFR Co-ordinator Jimmy Mulholland said members are looking forward to their first meeting and he urged members of the community to come along.

Jimmy said: “I would love to see as many locals there as possible, we will be relying on fundraising efforts going forward so it would be good to see what support there is out there for the First Responders.

“Eveyone is more than welcome to come along to the Marine Hotel at 7.30pm and there will be refreshments available. Look forward to seeing as many as possible there so people can get a feel of what the group is about and the difference they will make to the community.

“Up to this point, community support has been phenomenal and we hope that this will continue.

“If anyone can’t attend the meeting but is willing to help with our fundraising or has any ideas, or wants to donate please fee free to contact me on 07711987143 or email me on tmcfr@outlook.com