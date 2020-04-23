How to access online paper after purchase

Instructions for accessing online papers:



Go to the website for the paper you have purchased.

On a computer, scroll down and on the right hand side of the page you’ll see the digital news stand (or if on a mobile phone just scroll down).

Click on the digital news stand to open the paper. You will see a buy now or login window or if already logged in the paper will appear.

Username: usually your email address

Password: password you setup during subscription process

On the bottom right you will see a login person as well as a house and a shopping trolley.

Clicking on the house icon will display the papers that you have bought / subscribed to.

You can select the date of the paper you want to read on the bottom left of the window and also download a PDF to read offline.

You will need to login like this each week to access the paper. The system does not email the paper to you automatically.