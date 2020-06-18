Final proposal to end season expected Monday

A PROPOSAL to agree a successful conclusion to the 2019/20 Danske Bank Premierhip season could be finalised on Monday, it has emerged.

The news follows a meeting of the Premiership Management Committee on Thursday evening.

In a statement, the NI Football League said it had been a 'positive meeting.'

"In a positive meeting of the Premiership Management Committee tonight (Thursday), all 12 Premiership clubs continue to work together to find an agreeable solution to the 2019/20 season," said a spokesperson.

"The Premiership clubs will reconvene for a further meeting over the weekend with a view to finalising a proposal for the NIFL Board on Monday June 22."