Teams named for Europa League clash

Reporter:
Damian Mullan
Email:
Sport@thechronicle.uk.com
Thursday 20 August 2020 18:48
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
New Covid-19 restrictions announced by NI Executive
STATSports SuperCupNI cancelled
Emergency services responded to a call near Ballintoy at the weekend. Picture Kevin McAuley/ McAuley Multi Media.
The car park close to the Giant’s Causeway that is the subject of a council investigation.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballycastle Chronicle
78 Castle Street, Ballycastle
BT54 6AR
Tel: 028 2076 1282