Lauren Wade excited about Champions League test

Coleraine woman part of Glasgow City side taking on German champions Wolfsburg in last eight of European competition

Lauren Wade excited about Champions League test
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

COLERAINE'S Lauren Wade says she is looking forward to taking on the best in the women's game when she lines out for Glasgow City in their UEFA Women’s Champions League clash against German club Wolfsburg on Friday.

Wade, granddaughter of former Coleraine FC chairman Hugh Wade, is part of the Scottish team trying to outsmart the German champions and reach the last four of the competition.

The games are being played in San Sebastien in Spain because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wade, capped 23 times by Northern Ireland, is part of a Glasgow City side that has won 13 consecutive league titles while Wolfsburg have just won their sixth Bundesliga Frauen victory. 

The Coleraine native has also had spells with Icelandic side Throttur Reykjavik and played College football in the USA.

Her family and friends will be cheering her on from afar, hoping that the talented forward and Glasgow team-mates make it through their quarter-final tie.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282