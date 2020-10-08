TV boost for Dundalk

'Beware of distorted stories surrounding Council chief,' says DUP man
VIRGIN Media Television is delighted to announce that all of Dundalk FC’s Europa League group games will be live on Virgin Media Two (free-to-air) as well as Virgin Media Sport.
Follow every kick, tackle and goal as the Lilywhite’s take on the pick of Europe, kicking off on Thursday, October 22 at 5.30pm when they play Norwegian side Molde FC.
A full list of fixtures is below - all game will air on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport.
Thursday 22 Oct
17:30 - Dundalk v Molde
20:00 - Celtic v AC Milan
Thursday 29 Oct
20:00 - Arsenal v Dundalk
Thursday 5 Nov
17:55 - Rapid Vienna v Dundalk
20:00 - Celtic v Sparta Prague
Thursday 26 Nov
20:00 - Dundalk v Rapid Vienna
Thursday 3 Dec
20:00 - Molde v Dundalk
Thursday 10 Dec
17:55 - Dundalk v Arsenal
20:00 - Celtic v Lille*