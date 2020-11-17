'Time to recharge the batteries' - Kearney

COLERAINE’S exhausted players will get a rare night off on Tuesday as they look to recover from a punishing start to the new league campaign.

The Bannsiders crashed to a third defeat in six games at the weekend as Linfield maintained their blistering start to the season, winning all five of their opening games.

It was the team’s third game in seven days with a severely depleted squad and sees them some way off the pace even at this early stage.

But with this Saturday’s scheduled game away at Carrick Rangers postponed, it gives players and management the time and space to recharge the batteries.

“It’s the first bit of luck we’ve had this season and we’ll take it,” said Oran.

For all the latest news from The Showgrounds, pick up a copy of Tuesday's paper.