Brad 'living the dream'

Former Coleraine midfielder says playing at Stamford Bridge is 'memory to last a lifetime'

Brad 'living the dream'

Former Coleraine midfielder Brad Lyons in action for Morecambe against Chelsea.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

FORMER Coleraine midfielder Brad Lyons admits the experience of playing against Chelsea in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge is a ‘memory that will last a lifetime.’

The 23-year-old came on with about 15 minutes remaining for League Two club Morecambe in their third round clash on Sunday, a game the visitors lost 4-0.

“It’s an experience I’ll never forget, that’s for sure," said the 23-year-old Ballymoney man.

Read the full story, and discover whose shirt Brad claimed, in Tuesday's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282