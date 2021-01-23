Coleraine game remains on following pitch inspection

The scene at the Coleraine Showgrounds earlier this morning. Pic: Chris Gregg.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

COLERAINE'S game against Dungannon Swifts will go ahead as scheduled following a pitch inspection at The Showgrounds on Saturday morning.

The Bannsiders will be seeking revenge for defeat to the same team at Stangmore Park back in December.

Meanwhile, Ballymena Utd's game against Cliftonville and Carrick Rangers against Portadown have been postponed because of the weather.

