Coleraine face Glenavon at Mourneview Park

Coleraine face Glenavon at Mourneview Park

Lyndon Kane.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

INTERIM Coleraine captain Lyndon Kane is expecting a tough battle against Glenavon at Mourneview Park this evening (Tuesday).

It's the second meeting of the sides in Lurgan this season - the previous encounter back in November finishing in an incredible 4-4 draw.

And it comes amid a flurry of fixtures in the Danske Bank Premiership with teams regularly facing three games in a week.

“This week Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday has been tough," admitted the defender after Saturday's draw against Portadown.

“We are looking forward playing away from home and getting on the pitch as it is a great surface at Mourneview Park.

“Glenavon are probably inbetween this year but they are still picking up results here and there.

“They got a point off us at the beginning of the season so we know we are going down there for a battle.

“We are hoping to bounce back and return to winning ways," he added.

Bannsiders' boss Oran Kearney will check on the fitness of several players before naming his team.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Murder trial ten years on

The scene outside Coleraine Courthouse during the trial of Hazel Stewart whihc began 10 years ago this week.

Murder trial ten years on

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282