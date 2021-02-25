Midfielder appears in second episode of Coleraine FC podcast

Evan Tweed credits the warm welcome he has received for helping him to settle quickly into life at the Showgrounds

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

MIDFIELDER Evan Tweed is the special guest in episode two of the official Coleraine FC podcast - out now!

The county Donegal man chats about life with the in-form Bannsiders and explains how the players don't get too hung up on lengthy unbeaten runs.

He credits the warm welcome he received on joining last summer in helping him settle quickly and becoming a regular in Oran Kearney's squad.

And along with fellow guests - Johnny McNabb and Steven Crawford of the Coleraine FC social media team - he reflects on the midweek win over Carrick Rangers and looks ahead to the visit of Warrenpoint Town to the Showgrounds this weekend.

Hosted by Coleraine Chronicle sports editor Damian Mullan, the podcast is a welcome addition to coverage of Coleraine FC and the Danske Bank Premiership at a time when things are getting very interesting indeed.

The official Coleraine FC podcast is available via all the usual outlets.

