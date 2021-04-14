Deirdre Hargey praises history making women’s football team

COMMUNITIES Minister Deirdre Hargey has congratulated the Northern Ireland Women’s Football team on their qualification for the Euro 2022 Championships which will take place in England next summer.

Speaking after a meeting with team manager Kenny Shiels and player Simone Magill on Wednesday, the Minister said: “Tuesday night's historic win, which will see this fantastic group of footballers compete in their first major tournament, is testament to the skill and determination of all the players led by captain Marissa Callaghan and manager Kenny Shiels.

“The commitment, bravery and will-to-win, which saw them through two tough play-off matches against Ukraine, despite going into the game with significant injuries, has been evident throughout the qualification campaign.

“Their achievement is made all the more remarkable by the fact that the team is made up of players who for the most part play for local clubs and the personal commitment and sacrifices that they have made to achieve such success cannot be underestimated.

“Qualification for one of the top women’s soccer tournaments in the world will see them compete against the best sides and will undoubtedly inspire many young girls to play football.

"In what has already been an amazing week for sportswomen on the island, this win will be regarded as another pivotal moment in the development of women’s sport.”