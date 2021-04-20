Glens leapfrog Coleraine to move into second place

COLERAINE have been replaced by Glentoran in second place in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The Glens defeated Cliftonville 2-0 on Tuesday night to leapfrog the Bannsiders.

Rory Donnelly and Ciaran O'Connor scored the goals for the east Belfast club who move a point ahead of Oran Kearney's side with both having played 32 games.

Larne, meanwhile, lost pace with the top three following a surprising 2-1 defeat away at Portadown.

They are on 55 points, four behind third-placed Coleraine on 59 points and a point further back from Glentoran on 60 points.

League leaders Linfield remain ten clear of the Glens.

Finally, Glenavon boosted their chances of finishing in the top six with a dramatic 4-3 win over Warrenpoint Town.

All eyes now turn towards this weekend and the final round of games before the split.

The action begins on Friday night with the meeting of second-placed Glentoran and fourth-placed Larne at the Oval.

It's a massive game for both clubs as they chase a European place.

The following day, Saturday, second-placed Coleraine make the short trip up the A26 to face derby rivals Ballymena Utd.

David Jeffrey's men can't make the top six but will no doubt be determined to get one over on their local rivals.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Cliftonville host Carrick Rangers, Crusaders visit Dungannon Swifts, Portadown are at Warrenpoint and Glenavon are at home to Linfield.