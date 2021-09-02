Ballymena United v Bohemian in friendly at Showgrounds on Saturday

BALLYMENA United will host Bohemian FC in a friendly game at the Showgrounds on Saturday (3pm).

E-tickets are being used for the event and are now available to buy through our ticketing website.

Season Tickets are not valid. Tickets are £8 for adults and £5 concession.

Simply book your ticket and download to your phone or print off to scan on entry.

Originally David Jeffrey’s United were to have played Linfield in the Premiership at Windsor Park this weekend.

But this game, and last Tuesday night’s home encounter with Dungannon Swifts, were postponed due to teams have players involved with the Northern Ireland Under-21 international set-up.

Ballymena’s next Premiership game is away to Glentoran on Friday, September 10 (7.45pm).