NI Women lose to England at Wembley

A SECOND half hat-trick from sub' Beth Mead broke NI Women's hearts as they went down to a 4-0 defeat to England in Saturday's Women's World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

The Lionesses struggled to break down a stubborn NI rearguard and the sides went in scoreless at half-time.

However, the introduction of Mead changed the complexion of the match as she netted three times in 14 minutes to turn the game on its head.

Despite the result, this was a night to remember for the NI Women's team and manager Kenny Shiels in front of a crowd of over 23,000.

Northern Ireland have won two of their three group games and remain in third place behind Austria.