Aaron McCarey found guilty of bringing game into disrepute

Glentoran goalkeeper had already been sanctioned with violent conduct and was initially banned for three matches following incident with team-mate Bobby Burns

Aaron McCarey found guilty of bringing game into disrepute
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com

GLENTORAN goalkeeper Aaron McCarey has been found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute by the Irish FA’s Disciplinary Committee.

McCarey has been sanctioned for his conduct during a NIFL Danske Bank Premiership match between Glentoran and Coleraine on Saturday October 16.

The committee agreed the Glentoran goalkeeper should be suspended for two games, starting on November 8.

McCarey had already been sanctioned with violent conduct and was initially banned for three matches following an incident involving Glentoran team-mate Bobby Burns.

The club has the right to appeal the further two-match ban.

McCarey was charged by the Disciplinary Committee with bringing the game into disrepute under Article 17 of the Irish FA’s Articles of Association.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282