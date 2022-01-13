Knock-out weekend for a number of local clubs

LOCAL clubs Portrush and Ballycastle United both face difficult away ties in the County Antrim Junior Shield this week.

The Ports travel to Ballymena to face Harryville Homers while the Moyle club are for Belfast to play Queen's Grads.

Despite not having home advantage, both sides will quietly fancy their chances of gaining the win and progressing to the next round.

It's also a big weekend in the North West Junior Cup where the tie of the afternoon comes at the Rope Walk and the meeting of Heights and Kilrea United.

Portstewart Town entertain Foyle Wanderers at The Warren, Draperstown Celtic have home advantage against Burnfoot Utd at Cahore Road and Articlave and Caw meet at Castlerock.

Elsewhere, there are a full round of games in the Coleraine and District Leagues with some intriguing match-ups in the Premier Division and the Morning Leagues.

FIXTURES, SATURDAY JANUARY 15

County Antrim Junior Shield

Harryville Homers v Portrush

Queen’s Grads v Ballycastle United

North West Junior Cup

Heights v Kilrea United (Rope Walk)

Portstewart Town v Foyle Wanderers (The Warren)

Draperstown Celtic v Burnfoot United (Cahore Road)

Articlave v Caw (Castlerock)

Premier Division

Upperlands v Aghadowey (Upperlands, Festival Park, 2pm)

Magherafelt Reds - Cookstown RBL Swifts (Magherafelt, Meadowbank, 2pm)

Garvagh - Magherafelt Sky Blues (Garvagh, Clyde Park, 2pm)

Morning Division 1

Macosquin - Dunloy Reserves (Macosquin Primary School , 11am)

Portstewart Reserves - Sperrin Athletic (Portstewart, The Warren, 11am)

Ballymoney United Reserves - Dervock (Ballymoney, Joey Dunlop Centre Grass, 11am)

Tullans Red Star - Portstewart Town (Coleraine, Tullans Park, 11am)

Glebe Rangers Reserves - Balnamore ( Ballymoney, Joey Dunlop Centre Grass, 11am)

Morning Division 2A

Draperstown Celtic Reserves - Coina Rovers (Draperstown, Cahore Road, 11am)

Morning Division 2B

Millburn - Riada (Coleraine, Anderson Park 11am)

Bushmills United - Glenshane Athletic (P)

Ballymoney YM Athletic - Coleraine Olympic (Ballymoney, Joey Dunlop Centre Grass, 11am)