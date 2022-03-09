'We're not going to make up the numbers' says Lowry

THE stats might suggest otherwise, but Stephen Lowry believes Coleraine can upset the odds and retain the Bet McLean League Cup this weekend.

The Bannsiders have yet to defeat Cliftonville in four meetings this season, the most recent clash between the teams resulting in an Irish Cup quarter-final win for the Reds last Friday night, but the 35-year-old believes his team aren't far away from turning in a big performance.

“We are going to try and be as positive as we can," the Limavady man told Coleraine FC TV on Tuesday night following the 1-0 league defeat to Crusaders at Seaview.

“I’m long enough in the tooth now. I’ve had seasons like this before and they hurt but, at the same time, it’s part of football and you can’t have the same type of seasons every year.

“I’m not saying we have been punching above our weight in recent years as we expect to be there but, at the same time, these things happen in football and we are where we are.

“We still have a lot to play for, we aren’t going to dwell on past results, we have a cup final on Sunday which is great and something to look forward to.

“We aren’t going there to make up the numbers and we proved against Cliftonville last week that we can more than hold our own.

“We are going to give it our best and, if we turn up, we will more than give them a game," he added.

And Lowry, in his second spell at the Showgrounds following a spell at Linfield, is determined to give the team's loyal band of supporters something to cheer about amid a frustrating season.

“We know how good our supporters have been in previous finals and Coleraine have had a good pedigree in cup competitions in recent years. It will be an amazing occasion," he said.

“To be honest, the fans have been fantastic this season. The home support has been amazing so we want to repay them as we know it has been difficult at times.

“I’m sure the fans are looking forward to a day out and I hope we can make it an even more memorable day by bringing the trophy home."

We certainly hope so.