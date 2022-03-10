Organisers 'delighted' with ticket sales ahead of League Cup final

ORGANISERS of this Sunday's Bet McLean League Cup final say they are 'delighted' with the response of supporters to what promises to be a memorable day in the local sporting calendar.

Ticket sales indicate that a crowd of around 10,000 may be in attendance when Coleraine and Cliftonville meet at the National Stadum at Windsor Park at 3pm.

It's believed to be the first major domestic final ever to be held on a Sunday in a break with tradition for the NI Football League.

“We’re delighted with ticket sales to date and the fans have really responded to our attempts to make the League Cup Final one of the biggest events in the sport," said a NIFL spokesperson.

"If anyone hasn’t got their ticket they can still do so from www.nifootballleague.com/tickets.”