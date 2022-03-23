McNair ruled of Northern Ireland's friendly with Luxembourg

Paddy McNair has been ruled out of the friendly with Luxembourg on Friday after he limped out of Middlesbrough’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has said the midfielder will not be travelling with the rest of the squad for the game at Stade de Luxembourg (7.45pm).

Baraclough said McNair will stay behind in Northern Ireland for treatment on a bruised foot.

There was no confirmation if McNair would be available for the home friendly against Hungary next Tuesday (29 March).

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Conor Bradley has not yet joined up with the squad as his club monitors a knee injury.

And he also said first choice goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Burnley) will not be travelling to Luxembourg but will join up with the squad for the game against Hungary.