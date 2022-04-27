All you need to know about the end of season play-offs

With the regular league seasons drawing to a conclusion, the NI Football League can confirm provisional arrangements for the various playoff games across the three divisions.
European Playoffs
The dates and competing clubs in the playoff series for the place in the qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League will be determined by the outcome of the Irish Cup Final on Saturday 7 May 2022.
Final placings for the Danske Bank Premiership will also be confirmed on Saturday 30 April after the final round of fixtures.
Scenario 1 - If Ballymena United or Newry City win the Irish Cup;
Tuesday 10 May 2022
Quarter-final – Coleraine (6th) v Glenavon (7th)
Saturday 14 May 2022
Semi-final 1 – Third placed club v Winner of Quarter-final
Semi-final 2 – Fourth placed club v Larne (5th)
Tuesday 17 May 2022
Final – Winner of Semi-final 1 v Winner of Semi-final 2
(Match to be played at the home ground of highest placed finalist in the league standings)
Scenario 2 - If Crusaders win the Irish Cup;
Tuesday 10 May 2022
Semi-final 1 – Glentoran v Glenavon
Semi-final 2 – Larne v Coleraine
Friday 13 May 2022
Final – Winner of Semi-final 1 v Winner of Semi-final 2
(Match to be played at the home ground of highest placed finalist in the league standings)
Premiership Promotion/Relegation Playoff
Tuesday 3 May 2022
Leg 1 - Second placed Championship club v Portadown
Friday 6 May 2022
Leg 2 - Portadown v Second placed Championship club
Final placings for the Lough 41 Championship will be confirmed on Saturday 30 April after the final round of fixtures.
Championship/Relegation Playoff
Tuesday 10 May 2022
Leg 1 – Second placed PIL club v Eleventh placed Championship club
Saturday 14 May 2022
Leg 2 - Eleventh placed Championship club v Second placed PIL club
Final placings for the Lough 41 Championship will be confirmed on Saturday 30 April after the final round of fixtures, and the Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League on Saturday 7 May.