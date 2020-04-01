Six of the best

SIX players from Ulster champions Slaughtneil have been named on the 2019/2020 AIB Camogie Club Championship Team of the Year, which has just been announced by the AIB and the Camogie Association.

In addition to the Emmet's contingent, the team includes six players from All Ireland champions, Sarsfields from Galway, two players from Clare’s Scariff-Ogonelloe and one player from St. Vincents of Dublin.

Four players, one from each province, were named as Provincial Players of the Year including Aoife Ní Chaiside of All-Ireland finalists Slaughtneil, Niamh Hetherton of Leinster and St. Vincents, Mairéad Scanlan from Munster champions Scariff-Ogonelloe and Siobhán McGrath of Connacht and Galway’s Sarsfields.

The four players are now in the running for the prestigious AIB Camogie Club Player of the Year Award with the winner to be announced on AIB GAA social channels this Friday (April 3).

Whilst the current Covid19 emergency prevents the holding of a ceremony to celebrate the announcement of the 2019/2020 AIB Camogie Club Player Team and Player of the Year, AIB together with the Camogie Association, still want to acknowledge the selected players for their incredible performances throughout the season.

All 15 players whose performances, skills and talent lit up the AIB All Ireland Camogie Club Championship will be awarded with hand crafted trophies created by renowned sculptor Jarlath Daly.

President of the Camogie Association, Kathleen Woods, commented on the Provincial Players of the Year and Team of the Year, saying: "We are delighted to be able to recognise these players for their hard work, commitment and talent through the announcement of the AIB Camogie Club Team of the Year and Provincial Players of the Year.

"The 2019/20 season required countless hours of training, travelling and facing tough competition which culminated in a dramatic senior final which ultimately saw Sarsfields of Galway prevail. We are delighted to recognise these players for their dedication to the sport and the level of passion they’ve shown over the past few months."

Maolmuire Tynan, Head of Public Affairs AIB, said it was 'an honour' for the company to be associated with the All-Ireland Camogie Club Championships.

"All of us involved with sport feel the absence of live games but it is very important to have matches to recall and enjoy those feats of skill, determination and resilience," she said.

"As always, this year’s AIB All-Ireland Camogie Club Championships had all of this and came to a fitting nail-biting conclusion in an brilliant final between two in a row winners Slaughtneil and this year’s champions, Sarsfield’s.

"This year’s AIB All-Ireland Camogie Club Player Awards are, by necessity, taking a different format because of Covid-19. In no way does this diminish the scale of the accomplishment of the winning players or our wish to acknowledge their achievements.

"These awards are for the players, their clubs, coaches, families and communities. We congratulate all of them and look forward to hopefully seeing them back on the field of play in the not too distant future.

"AIB is proud to have sponsored the AIB All-Ireland Camogie Club Championships for the past seven years. We are delighted as part of that sponsorship to acknowledge this season’s top performing players and want to thank them for their contribution to their clubs, communities, and the sport of camogie," she added.

The AIB All-Ireland Camogie Club Championship Team of the Year is selected by a judging panel made up of members from the Camogie Association, the provincial Camogie Councils and AIB with the winning players picked based on performances across the 2019/2020 Championships.

Tea of the Year: Laura Glynn – Sarsfields (Galway), Céat McEldowney – Slaughtneil (Derry), Laura Ward – Sarsfields (Galway), Susan Vaughan – Scariff-Ogonnelloe (Clare), Aoife Ní Chaiside – Slaughtneil (Derry), Maria Cooney – Sarsfields (Galway), Shannon Graham – Slaughtneil (Derry), Mairáad Scanlan – Scariff-Ogonnelloe (Clare), Niamh McGrath – Sarsfields (Galway), Siobhán Bradley – Slaughtneil (Derry), Orlaith McGrath – Sarsfields (Galway), Tina Bradley – Slaughtneil (Derry), Louise Dougan – Slaughtneil (Derry), Siobhán McGrath – Sarsfields (Galway), Niamh Hetherton – St. Vincents (Dublin).



Provincial Player of the Year winners and overall Player of the Year nominees: Siobhán McGrath – Sarsfields (Connacht), Niamh Hetherton – St. Vincents (Leinster), Mairéad Scanlan – Scariff-Ogonnelloe (Munster), Aoife Ní Chaiside – Slaughtneil (Ulster).