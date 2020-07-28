Goals galore in Seoinadh Mullan Memorial Competition

THE 14 girls under 16 Gaelic football teams who took part in the Seoinadh Mullan Memorial Competition on Saturday bagged a total of 72 goals between them.

Six teams are into Thursday’s draw for the cup competition and eight will play in the Shield.

Steelstown, Ballerin, Claudy, Magherafelt, Ballinascreen and Ballymaguigan will play in the Cup while Glen, Desertmartin, Lissan, Lavey, Coleraine, Dungiven, Doire Colmcile and Limavady will take part in the Shield.

The results from Saturday were Ballerin 12-17, Coleraine 0-1; Dungiven 7-13, Coleraine 0-1; Ballerin 10-5, Dungiven 0-5; Ballinascreen 3-9, Desertmartin 0-2; Desertmartin 5-15, Lissan 2-1; Ballinascreen 6-12, Lissan 0-1; Steelstown 2-13, Doire Colmcille 0-2; Claudy beat Limavady, Ballymaguigan 7-12, Lavey 3-3; Magherafelt 7-8, Glen 2-3.

The Seniors

On Sunday the senior teams were a bit more defensive.

The results were Limavady 0-9, Faughanvale 1-5; Craigbane 3-3, Claudy 0-7; Ballerin 3-11, Coleraine 2-8; Ballymaguigan 1-5, Glen 2-6; Ballymaguigan 4-13, Magherafelt 3-1; Glen 3-7, Magherafelt 0-4; Ballinascreen 3-7, Moneymore 2-5.

Like the under 16’s they now play for the cup and shield competitions next week.

In the North Derry Cup Steelstown, Ballerin and Cragbane are grouped. In the North Derry Shield the five teams are Claudy, Faughanvale, Steelstown, Coleraine and Limavady.

The South Derry Cup will be a straight clash between the favourites Ballinascreen and Glen. The three teams contesting the Shield will be Ballymaguigan, Magherafelt and Moneymore.

The draws were carried out live at Owenbeg on Sunday afternoon.