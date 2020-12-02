Paddy Bradley named new Derry U-20 football manager

PADDY Bradley has been appointed the new Derry U20 football manager.

The Glenullan man takes over from Mickey Donnelly stepped down from the role after three years in charge, winning the provincial title in 2018.

Paddy, a former All-Star during his playing career with Derry, will be joined by Johnny McGurk, a former All-Ireland winner with club and county.

Ulster U20 winning coach from 2018, Chris Collins will continue with his coaching role.

Meanwhile, the county is on the hunt for a new senior hurling manager after John McEvoy and his management team stepped down from their positions ahead of the 2021 season.

The process to appoint a new management team will commence in due course when nominations will be sought.

In a statement to Derry GAA, manager John McEvoy thanked those he worked with in the past two seasons.

“We would like to thank the players who committed to the Derry Senior Hurling Project over the last two years and thank them for raising the standards, preparation and ambition of being a Derry Senior Hurler," he said.

More on these developing stories in the next edition of The Chronicle.