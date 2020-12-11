THERE was disappointment for Antrim camogs as their dream of All Ireland glory were dashed by a brilliant Down side in Saturday’s All Ireland Intermediate Camogie final at Breffni Park in Cavan.

Twelve points in it at the end doesn't truly tell the story of this final.

No doubt the management team of Paul McKillen, Jim McKernan and Elaine Dowds will be disappointed but they can be immensely proud of their efforts, and that of the girls.

This was the Saffrons’ sixth attempt at All Ireland Intermediate glory and with successes in 2001 and 2003 they are certainly not out of their depth.

They last were in contention nine years ago when Wexford beat them by three points and this 25 strong bunch, drawn from just four clubs, Loughgiel, Ballycastle, Dunloy and Cushendall have still something to prove.

It was an immensely disappointing result for this young Antrim side and their excellent management.

However, they are talented and, above all, enthusiastic and still have places to go.





