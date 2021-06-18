Galway and Kilkenny in line for Allianz League honours

AS things stand, Galway and Kilkenny will share the Allianz Hurling League title but if they meet in either the Leinster or All-Ireland championships the clash will also decide who takes the Division 1 crown.

They are on opposite sides in the Leinster championship draw, where Galway will play Dublin or Antrim in the semi-final while Kilkenny take on Laois or Wexford. Kilkenny last won the League title in 2018, the year after Galway recorded their last success.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: DIVISION 1: CATS AND TRIBES THE MARKET LEADERS

Galway and Kilkenny both won four of five games in their respective groups to head the tables. Galway beat Westmeath, Limerick, Waterford, Cork and lost to Tipperary in Group A while Kilkenny beat Antrim, Dublin, Laois, Wexford and lost to Clare in Group B.

Westmeath and Laois, both of whom lost all five games in their respective groups will meet in a relegation play-off to decide who drops into 2A next season.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: DIVISION 2 A: RAMPANT OFFALY POWER THEIR WAY TO PROMOTION

Offaly return to Division 1 (they were last there in 2019) after winning all five games by big margins. They beat Meath, Kerry, Carlow, Down and Wicklow by an average of just over 18 points per game.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: DIVISION 2B: LILIES ON THE RISE

Kildare clinched promotion with a win over Mayo in a promotion shoot—out in Castlebar last Saturday, taking them into 2A for the first time since 2018.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: DIVISION 3A: SLIGO TAKE PROMOTION SPOT

There’s still a round to be played (Monaghan v Sligo; Armagh v Tyrone next weekend) but Sligo are already guaranteed promotion. They are two points ahead of Armagh, whom they beat last weekend.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: DIVISION 3B: WEE COUNTY MAKE BIG STRIDES

Louth will be promoted, having finished three points ahead of Cavan and Fermanagh.

TOP SCORERS

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: DIVISION 1

Donal Burke (Dublin)............1-55 (0-42 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-3 ‘65s’)

Jason Forde (Tipperary)........3-35 (0-29 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-2 ‘65s’)*

Patrick Horgan (Cork)............3-31 (0-21 frees, 0-5 ‘65s’)

Tony Kelly (Clare)...................2-39 (25 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-2 ‘65s’)h

Lee Chin (Wexford)..................1-40 (0-31 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’)

PJ Scully (Laois)........................1-36 (0-30 frees, 0-3 ‘65s’)

TJ Reid (Kilkenny).....................1-34 (0-27 frees, 0-4 ‘65s’)

Evan Niland (Galway)................0-34 (0-26 frees)

Aidan McCarthy (Clare)............1-29 (0-16 frees, 0-1 ‘65’)

Stephen Bennett (Waterford)..1-28 (0-18 frees, 0-3 ‘65s’, 0-1 s/l)

2020 ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: RESULTS & FIXTURES

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: DIVISION 1 GROUP A

Round 1: Galway 5-34 Westmeath 1-16; Limerick 0-20 Tipperary 0-20; Cork 5-22 Waterford 1-27.

Round 2: Tipperary 0-22 Cork 2-16; Waterford 1-22 Westmeath 1-19; Galway 0-26 Limerick 1-17.

Round 3: Tipperary 2-19 Galway 0-20; Cork 7-27 Westmeath 0-15; Waterford 1-22 Limerick 0-21.

Round 4: Limerick 0-33 Cork 2-19; Tipperary 4-27 Westmeath 0-16; Galway 4-28 Waterford 3-23.

Round 5: Limerick 3-26 Westmeath 0-18; Waterford 2-29 Tipperary 3-21; Galway 3-25 Cork 2-23.



ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: DIVISION 1 GROUP B

Round 1: Kilkenny 1-20 Dublin 0-18; Antrim 1-21 Clare 0-22; Wexford 4-17 Laois 0-10.

Round 2: Dublin 0-30 Laois 1-19; Wexford 2-19 Clare 1-21; Kilkenny 1-28 Antrim 3-15.

Round 3: Dublin 1-26 Antrim 1-18; Kilkenny v Wexford - postponed; Clare 2-27 Laois 1-17.

Round 4: Antrim 1-21 Wexford 2-18; Clare 0-34 Dublin 2-23; Kilkenny 1-29 Laois 0-22.

Round 5: Antrim 2-23 Laois 1-22; Clare 4-20 Kilkenny1-25; Wexford 0-25 Dublin 1-18.



ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: DIVISION 2A

Round 1: Kerry 4-18 Down 0-19; Offaly 3-25 Meath 3-9; Carlow 3-19 Wicklow 0-17.

Round 2: Meath 0-20 Wicklow 0-11; Down 3-20 Carlow 3-18; Offaly 2-28 Kerry 0-13.

Round 3: Kerry 1-24 Meath 0-24; Offaly 2-25 Carlow 1-17; Down 3-26 Wicklow 0-14.

Round 4: Kerry 4-30 Wicklow 1-17; Offaly 5-25 Down 1-19; Carlow 5-28 Meath 0-17.

Round 5: Offaly 1-32 Wicklow 0-10; Down 4-23 Meath 0-14; Carlow 3-25 Kerry 0-14.



ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: DIVISION 2B

Round 1: Donegal 1-13 Roscommon 1-11; Mayo 0-21 Derry 1-16.

Round 2: Kildare 4-29 Donegal 0-14; Mayo 1-20 Roscommon 1-9.

Round 3: Donegal 4-18 Mayo 0-13; Kildare 5-17 Derry 1-14.

Round 4: Kildare 4-25 Roscommon 0-10; Derry 3-22 Donegal 3-21.

Round 5: Kildare 2-24 Mayo 1-19; Derry 1-26 Roscommon 0-24.



ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: DIVISION 3A

Round 1: Armagh 2-21 Longford 0-16; Tyrone 1-25 Monaghan 2-13

Round 2: Sligo 2-24 Armagh 1-18; Longford 2-22 Tyrone 2-22.

Round 3: Sligo 5-23 Longford 2-19; Armagh 1-27 Monaghan 2-15.

Round 4: Sligo 1-18 Tyrone 0-14; Longford v Monaghan.

Round 5: June 19: Monaghan v Sligo; Armagh v Tyrone.



ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: DIVISION 3B

Round 1: Cavan 1-19 Fermanagh 2-16; Louth1-16 Leitrim 2-11.

Round 2: Fermanagh 1-19 Leitrim 1-11; Louth 0-19 Cavan 2-12.

Round 3: Cavan 1-20 Leitrim 1-17; Louth 3-16 Fermanagh 0-15.