It's a family affair

THE best week of my life.

That’s how Aine Magill has been reflecting on the past seven days which has seen her win not one but TWO All Irelands!

The Dunloy teenager was a member of the Antrim Intermediate squad which won national honours at Croke Park a week ago and was again to the fore as she helped the Saffrons Minor camogs lift the Tesco All Ireland Minor B title at the weekend.

Indeed, the uber talented Magill weighed in with four precious points as the Saffrons got the better of their Offaly opponents in a high-scoring final replay at Navan.

Antrim outscored their midlands opponents 3-15 to 3-8 in a highly entertaining encounter to complete a memorable week for the youngster - and the county.

“It has been a hectic few weeks but the past seven days have been the best of my life," admitted Aine.

“I never set out at the start of the year thinking I would win two All-Ireland titles with Antrim and one of them in Croke Park.

“Better than all the dreams,” she added.

Incredibly, Aine joined in the minor team by her twin sisters - Bríd at full-back, who picked up the Tesco Player of the Match award, and Brónach in the half-forward line - as well as cousin and top-scorer Cassie McArthur as the Saffrons survived a late scare from Offaly to collect a third title since 2017 at this level.

There were other links to the All-Ireland winning Intermediate side last week.

First half goalscorer Orlagh Laverty had two sisters, Christine and Ciara, in Croke Park while team captain Fionnuala Kelly (right) is a younger sister of Maeve, who picked up the Player of the Match award in Croke Park.

Meanwhile, the main focus of attention in gaelic games this weekend returns to the hurling championships where it is semi-finals time.

There is an intriguing double header in store in the Senior Hurling Championship at Dunsilly on Sunday afternoon as Rossa face Cushendall at 12.30pm before defending champions Dunloy and St. John’s meet at 4.30pm.

The Intermediate Championship semi-finals see Cloney and Creggan meet with Cushendun facing either Glenariffe or Carey in the last four.

