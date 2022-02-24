Pressure mounts on Dublin after three defeats

It has been a long time since Dublin found themselves in such a precarious position in the Allianz football League, having lost their opening three games to Armagh, Kerry and Mayo respectively.

It will add to the pressure as they head for St. Conleth’s Park on Sunday to take on Kildare who have one point from their opening three games.

They felt they were unlucky not to take at least a point away from the trip to Omagh last Sunday and will now be looking forward eagerly to the clash with Dublin.

Donegal and Monaghan will both have home advantage against Tyrone and Kerry respectively while Mayo meet Armagh in Dr. Hyde Park.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1: KERRY, MAYO, ARMAGH BUILDING MOMENTUM

No team on full points, three unbeaten, Dublin the only team in the group without a point.

That’s the state of play ahead of the fourth round games next weekend.

Kerry lead the way on five points, ahead of Armagh and Mayo on scoring difference as they prepare for the trip to Monaghan, who have drawn two and lost one of their opening three games.

Monaghan and Kerry didn’t meet in last year’s League. In 2020 Kerry won by three points. Mayo and Armagh clash in the League for the first time in a decade, with the Connacht men having won by six points in their last meeting in 2012.

Donegal beat Tyrone by two points in last year’s Allianz League but Tyrone avenged that defeat in the Ulster championship, winning the semi-final by six points.

Dublin have made their worst start to the League for more than 20 years, leaving them under pressure as they head to Newbridge to take on Kildare in what will be the first League game between the counties since 2018. The Dubs won by seven points on that occasion. Dublin beat Kildare in last year’s Leinster final but find themselves without a win since then.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2: AMBITIOUS DERRY HAVE SIGHTS ON DIVISION 1

Having been promoted from Division 3 this season, Derry have made the best possible start to life in Division 2, winning their first three games.

It leaves them at the top of the table, a point clear of Roscommon and two ahead of Galway, whose game with Offaly was postponed due to the weather on Sunday.

Derry face the long journey to Ennis in Round 4 to take on Clare who have won one and drawn two of their opening three games. The counties last met in the League in 2017 in a game that finished level.

Roscommon (5pts) face Down (1pt) in Newry in what will be their first first League clash since 2018 when the Mourne men won by five points.

Offaly and Meath meet in the League for the first time in many years, with both sides looking for their first win of the campaign. Galway and Cork last met in the League in 2017 when they drew.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 3: ONLY THREE POINTS SEPARATE ALL EIGHT

With two games (Fermanagh v Laois and Westmeath v Longford) called off due to the weather last weekend, it’s difficult to assess the promotion/relegation possibilities in a group where only three points separate the eight teams.

Westmeath are the only county on full points but they have played a game less than Antrim and Limerick who are also on four points after three games. Louth and Westmeath drew in their last League clash in 2019.

Limerick beat Wicklow by ten points in last year’s League; Laois beat Antrim (Div 4) by six points in their last League clash in 2018 while Longford and Fermanagh drew in their last meeting last year.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 4: LONDON MAKING BIG DRIVE FOR PROMOTION

London perched at the top of the table after three victories…it’s new territory for them but nobody can deny their right to be there after wins over Carlow, Waterford and Leitrim.

Next up for London is a clash with Wexford who beat them by 14 points in their last clash in 2020. Sligo and Tipperary meet in the League for the first time since 2017 when Sligo won by a point in Division 3. Carlow and Cavan meet in the League for the first time in 22 years.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE 2022: RESULTS AND FIXTURES

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Round 1: Armagh 2-15 Dublin 1-13; Mayo 0-11 Donegal 0-11; Kildare 0-13 Kerry 1-10; Tyrone 0-9 Monaghan 0-9.

Round 2: Kerry 1-15 Dublin 0-11; Armagh 2-14 Tyrone 0-14; Donegal 2-11 Kildare 1-9; Mayo 2-10 Monaghan 1-11.

Round 3: Armagh 1-7 Monaghan 0-10; Mayo 2-11 Dublin 0-12: Kerry 1-13 Donegal 0-7 Tyrone 2-17 Kildare 0-12.

Round 4: Feb 26: Donegal v Tyrone; Feb 27: Kildare v Dublin; Mayo v Armagh; Monaghan v Kerry.

Round 5: Mar 12: Armagh v Kildare; Kerry v Mayo; Mar 13: Donegal v Monaghan; Tyrone v Dublin.

Round 6: Mar 19: Tyrone v Mayo; Mar 20: Armagh v Kerry; Kildare v Monaghan; Dublin v Donegal.

Round 7: Mar 27: Donegal v Armagh; Kerry v Tyrone; Mayo v Kildare; Monaghan v Dublin.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Round 1: Galway 1-14 Meath 0-6; Roscommon 1-13 Cork 0-10; Clare 1-13 Offaly 0-7; Derry 1-10 Down 0-6.

Round 2: Galway 1-12 Down 0-9; Cork 1-13 Clare 1-13; Roscommon 1-15 Meath 1-11; Derry 2-13 Offaly 0-7.

Round 3: Derry 1-13 Cork 0-7; Galway v Offaly - postponed; Meath 2-6 Down 2-6; Roscommon 0-9 Clare 0-9.

Round 4: Feb 26: Offaly v Meath; Cork v Galway; Down v Roscommon; Feb 27: Clare v Derry.

Round 5: Mar 12: Down v Offaly; Mar 13: Galway v Clare; Meath v Cork; Roscommon v Derry.

Round 6: Mar 20: Cork v Down; Derry v Galway; Clare v Meath; Offaly v Roscommon.

Round 7: Mar 27: Down v Clare; Meath v Derry; Offaly v Cork; Roscommon v Galway.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 3

Round 1: Laois 3-9 Louth 1-10; Westmeath 1-16 Wicklow 2-8; Limerick 4-9 Longford 1-11; Antrim 1-14 Fermanagh 0-8.

Round 2: Limerick 2-9 Antrim 0-11; Westmeath 2-11 Laois 0-11; Longford 0-9 Louth 1-6; Wicklow 1-10 Fermanagh 2-7.

Round 3: Antrim 2-10 Wicklow 1-7; Fermanagh v Laois - postponed; Louth 1-14 Limerick 1-12; Westmeath v Longford postponed.

Round 4: Feb 26: Wicklow v Limerick; Laois v Antrim; Feb 27: Longford v Fermanagh; Louth v Westmeath.

Round 5: Mar 12: Antrim v Longford; Fermanagh v Louth; Limerick v Westmeath; Mar 13: Wicklow v Laois.

Round 6: Mar 19: Laois v Limerick; Mar 20: Longford v Wicklow; Louth v Antrim; Westmeath v Fermanagh.

Round 7: Mar 27: Antrim v Westmeath; Laois v Longford; Limerick v Fermanagh; Wicklow v Louth.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 4

Round 1: London 2-11 Carlow 1-13; Cavan 0-12 Leitrim 0-8; Sligo 0-12 Wexford 0-10; Waterford 0-10 Tipperary 0-10.

Round 2: London 1-12 Waterford 2-8; Sligo 0-28 Carlow 0-5; Cavan 0-17 Wexford 1-8; Leitrim 2-16 Tipperary 2-8.

Round 3: Carlow 2-12 Waterford 2-8; London 2-5 Leitrim 0-9; Sligo v Cavan - postponed; Wexford v Tipperary - postponed.

Round 4: Feb 26: Tipperary v Sligo; Feb 27: London v Wexford; Cavan v Carlow; Waterford v Leitrim.

Round 5: Sligo v London; Carlow v Leitrim; Cavan v Tipperary; Wexford v Waterford.

Round 6: Mar 20: London v Cavan; Waterford v Sligo; Leitrim v Wexford; Tipperary v Carlow.

Round 7: Mar 26: Tipperary v London; Mar 27: Carlow v Wexford; Cavan v Waterford; Sligo v Leitrim.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE TOP SCORERS

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Jimmy Hyland (Kildare)......1-12 (0-4 frees, 0-2 mark)

Sean O Shea (Kerry)............0-15 (0-7 frees, 0-1 s/l)

Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)......1-10 (0-8 frees)

Rian O’Neill (Armagh).......1-10 (0-5 frees)

Dean Rock (Dublin)............0-12 (0-11 frees)

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Shane McGuigan (Derry)......1-15 (0-11 frees)

Brian Hurley (Cork).......1-10 (1-6 frees, 0-1 ’45’)

Keelan Sexton (Clare)....1-10 (0-7 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-2 ‘45’)

Shane Walsh (Galway)......0-12 (0-9 frees, 0-1 mark)

Donie Smith (Roscommon)...0-11 (0-7 frees)

Andrew Gilmore (Down).......1-8 (0-6 frees)

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 3

Sam Mulroy (Louth)......1-18 (0-12 frees, 0-2 ‘45s)

Gary Walsh (Laois)........2-6 (0-4 frees, 0-1 mark)

John Heslin (Westmeath)......0-10 (0-7 frees)

Sean Quigley (Fermanagh).....1-7 (0-6 frees, 0-1 mark)

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 4

Conor Sweeney (Tipperary).......2-13 (0-10 frees, 0-1 mark).

Keith Beirne (Leitrim)....0-19 (0-15 frees)

Colm Hulton (Carlow)......1-11 (0-5 frees)

Niall Murphy (Sligo).........0-12 (0-9 frees)