Premier Electrics newest name to appear on Antrim team jerseys

ANTRIM GAA has officially welcomed Premier Electrics as the newest name to appear on team jerseys.

The agreement with the electrical installation and maintenance contractor will see the business’s logo become a prominent feature on the sleeves of the football and hurling tops.

Donal Murphy, Treasurer of Antrim GAA, said: “This is fantastic news for Antrim GAA.

“We are delighted to be working in association with such a well-known and trusted company and hope this is the beginning of a long and successful journey for both parties.

“This builds on all the great work being done within Antrim GAA, including our recent investment in floodlights and facilities development.”

Tony Shivers, Managing Director of Premier Electrics, added: “We are extremely proud and honoured to be entering into this agreement with Antrim GAA.

“Both codes have exciting campaigns ahead and we wish them every success.”