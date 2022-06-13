Antrim succumb to defeat against Cork

Antrim....................................2-19

Cork.......................................3-27

ANTRIM hurling boss Darren Gleeson admitted he was proud of his players' efforts in Saturday's preliminary All Ireland qualifier at Corrigan Park but couldn't hide his disappointment either at what he regards as a chance missed.

Ahead by a point at half-time, the Saffrons failed to reach the same levels in the second half and eventually went down to an 11 point defeat at the hands of Cork.

“It’s hard straight away but my first thoughts are on that first half. We left a lot of chances behind there and we handed 2-6 to them,” he said.

“My take on it, in that first half without looking back over it, 2-6 of their 2-10 was from our handling errors.

“Your handling has to be so right at the top level but I’m so proud of the players there today.

“I’m not here for moral victories, I’ve said that before and everyone knows that but I’m extremely proud on how they applied themselves seven days after a national final.

"They are a credit to the county," he added.

The manner of defeat may be hard to take just now but there is still more to come from this side.

Another season in Division One league and a run at the Leinster Championship group stage lies ahead in 2023.

* Full match report in Tuesday's Chronicle.

Photos by John McIlwaine.