Golf's Curtis Cup rescheduled for 2021

THE Curtis Cup and the Amateur Championship are the latest high profile golf tournaments to be rescheduled.

In a statement on Wednesday, The R&A confirmed that the decision to postpone was taken following advice.

"Following advice provided by the UK Government, health authorities and our own medical consultants in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have postponed the amateur championships and international match due to be played in June," said a spokesperson.



"We can confirm that the 41st Curtis Cup at Conwy, due to take place from Jun 12-14, has been rescheduled to 2021 in agreement with the USGA. The revised dates will be advised in due course.

"The Amateur Championship at Royal Birkdale and West Lancashire, due to take place from June 15-20, and The Women’s Amateur Championship at Kilmarnock (Barassie), due to take place from June 23-27, are being rescheduled to week commencing August 24 2020.

"These plans are dependent on the situation with the pandemic and we will continue to monitor it in the coming weeks."

Duncan Weir, Executive Director Golf Development and Amateur Championships at The R&A, confirmed that The R&A would continue to update its plans.

“We have a responsibility to protect the health and well-being of the players and everyone involved in our events so it is the right course of action to take," he said.

"We are grateful to all of the venues for their continuing support in these challenging circumstances and will update everyone involved with our plans.”



Just last week organisers announced that the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open would not take place as originally planned.