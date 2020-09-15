G-Mac big outsider to repeat US Open success

FORMER US Open champion Grame McDowell has been paired with Americans Matt Kuchar and Lucas Glover for this week's tournament at Winged Foot.

McDowell famously won the event ten years ago at Pebble Beach in his only major victory to date but is a 200-1 shot to repeat that win this weekend.

This year's tournament is being staged on the notoriously difficult 7,477 yard par 70 course at Mamaroneck, New York.

A field of 144 players will play 18 holes of stroke play on September 17 and 18, after which the field will be reduced to the low 60 scores and ties.

Those players making the cut will play 18 holes on September 19 and 20. If there is a tie upon the completion of 72 holes, a two-hole aggregate play-off will immediately follow.

If this play-off results in a tie, the tied players will immediately continue to play off hole-by-hole until the winner is determined.

All Times EDT

Thursday (September 17), Hole #1 / Friday (September 18), Hole #10

6:50 a.m. / 12:10 p.m. – Brandon Wu, Scarsdale, N.Y.; Curtis Luck, Australia; Ryan Fox, New Zealand

7:01 a.m. / 12:21 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Clarkston, Wash.; Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark; J.T. Poston, Hickory, N.C.

7:12 a.m. / 12:32 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Sung Kang, Republic of Korea; Kevin Streelman, Wheaton, Ill.

7:23 a.m. / 12:43 p.m. – Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand; Kevin Na, Las Vegas, Nev.; Matt Wallace, England

7:34 a.m. / 12:54 p.m. – Brendon Todd, Watkinsville, Ga.; Harris English, Moultrie, Ga.; (a) Davis Thompson, St. Simons Island, Ga.

7:45 a.m. / 1:05 p.m. – Paul Waring, England; Victor Perez, France; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa

7:56 a.m. / 1:16 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Patrick Reed, Houston, Texas; Jordan Spieth, Dallas,Texas

8:07 a.m. / 1:27 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, La Canada Flintridge, Calif.; Justin Thomas, Louisville, Ky.; Tiger Woods, Jupiter, Fla.

8:18 a.m. / 1:38 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Sea Island, Ga.; Lucas Glover, Jupiter, Fla.; Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland

8:29 a.m. / 1:49 p.m. – Charles Howell III, Orlando, Fla.; Ryo Ishikawa, Japan; Max Homa, Valencia, Calif.

8:40 a.m. / 2 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Chico, Calif.; Robert MacIntyre, Scotland; (a) Sandy Scott, Scotland

8:51 a.m. / 2:11 p.m. – Eddie Pepperell, England; Troy Merritt, Eagle, Idaho; Sami Valimaki, Finland

Thursday (Sept. 17), Hole #10 / Friday (Sept. 18), Hole #1

6:50 a.m. / 12:10 p.m. – Daniel Balin, White Plains, N.Y.; Greyson Sigg, Augusta, Ga.; J.C. Ritchie, South Africa

7:01 a.m. / 12:21 p.m. – (a) Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif.; Brian Harman, Sea Island, Ga.; Andy Sullivan, England

7:12 a.m. / 12:32 p.m. – Tom Lewis, England; (a) Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Jason Kokrak, Hudson, Ohio

7:23 a.m. / 12:43 p.m. – Martin Kaymer, Germany; Jimmy Walker, Boerne, Texas; (a) John Augenstein, Owensboro, Ky.

7:34 a.m. / 12:54 p.m. – Tyler Duncan, Columbus, Ind.; Thomas Detry, Belgium; Erik van Rooyen, South Africa

7:45 a.m. / 1:05 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, England; Henrik Stenson, Sweden; Danny Willett, England

7:56 a.m. / 1:16 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Charlotte, N.C.; Sergio Garcia, Spain; Jason Day, Australia

8:07 a.m. / 1:27 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Adam Scott, Australia; Justin Rose, England

8:18 a.m. / 1:38 p.m. – Ian Poulter, England; Patrick Cantlay, Jupiter, Fla.; Steve Stricker, Madison, Wis.

8:29 a.m. / 1:49 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Canada; Mackenzie Hughes, Canada; Corey Conners, Canada

8:40 a.m. / 2 p.m. – Sebastian Munoz, Colombia; (a) Chun An Yu, Chinese Taipei; Justin Harding, South Africa

8:51 a.m. / 2:11 p.m. – Scott Hend, Australia; Dan McCarthy, Syracuse, N.Y.; Ryan Vermeer, Omaha, Neb.

Thursday (Sept. 17), Hole #1 / Friday (Sept. 18), Hole #10

12:10 p.m. / 6:50 a.m. – Shaun Norris, South Africa; Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia; Chan Kim, Gilbert, Ariz.

12:21 p.m. / 7:01 a.m. – Adam Long, St. Louis, Mo.; (a) Eduard Rousaud, Spain; Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France

12:32 p.m. / 7:12 a.m. – (a) Lukas Michel, Australia; Lucas Herbert, Australia; Matt Jones, Australia

12:43 p.m. / 7:23 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Colleyville, Texas; Si Woo Kim, Republic of Korea; Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain

12:54 p.m. / 7:34 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Chile; Sungjae Im, Republic of Korea; Cameron Champ, Sacramento, Calif.

1:05 p.m. / 7:45 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Topeka, Kan.; (a) Andy Ogletree, Little Rock, Miss.; Shane Lowry, Republic of Ireland

1:16 p.m. / 7:56 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Clovis, Calif.; Dustin Johnson, Jupiter, Fla.; Tony Finau, Salt Lake City, Utah

1:27 p.m. / 8:07 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.; Paul Casey, England; Jon Rahm, Spain

1:38 p.m. / 8:18 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Murrieta, Calif.; Matthew Wolff, Agoura Hills, Calif.; Viktor Hovland, Norway

1:49 p.m. / 8:29 a.m. – Romain Langasque, France; Davis Riley, Hattiesburg, Miss.; Will Zalatoris, Plano, Texas

2 p.m. / 8:40 a.m. – Matthias Schwab, Austria; (a) Cole Hammer, Houston, Texas; Alex Noren, Sweden

2:11 p.m. / 8:51 a.m. – Connor Syme, Scotland; Paul Barjon, France; Marty Jertson, Phoenix, Ariz.

Thursday (Sept. 17), Hole #10 / Friday (Sept. 18), Hole #1

12:10 p.m. / 6:50 a.m. – Richy Werenski, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Taylor Pendrith, Canada; Renato Paratore, Italy

12:21 p.m. / 7:01 a.m. – Jim Herman, Palm City, Fla.; (a) John Pak, Scotch Plains, N.J.; Thomas Pieters, Belgium

12:32 p.m. / 7:12 a.m. – Michael Thompson, Sea Island, Ga.; Andrew Putnam, University Place, Wash.; Chesson Hadley, Raleigh, N.C.

12:43 p.m. / 7:23 a.m. – Bernd Wiesberger, Austria; Marc Leishman, Australia; Cameron Smith, Australia

12:54 p.m. / 7:34 a.m. – Lee Westwood, England; (a) James Sugrue, Republic of Ireland; Bubba Watson, Bagdad, Fla.

1:05 p.m. / 7:45 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, England; Daniel Berger, Jupiter, Fla.; Branden Grace, South Africa

1:16 p.m. / 7:56 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, England; Kevin Kisner, Aiken, S.C.; Abraham Ancer, Mexico

1:27 p.m. / 8:07 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa; Zach Johnson, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, Vt.

1:38 p.m. / 8:18 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; Xander Schauffele, San Diego, Calif.; Brandt Snedeker, Nashville, Tenn.

1:49 p.m. / 8:29 a.m. – Shugo Imahira, Japan; Byeong Hun An, Republic of Korea; (a) Takumi Kanaya, Japan

2 p.m. / 8:40 a.m. – Danny Lee, New Zealand; Mark Hubbard, Denver, Colo.; Lanto Griffin, Blacksburg, Va.

2:11 p.m. / 8:51 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Germany; Lee Hodges, Elkmont, Ala.; Adrian Otaegui, Spain

(a): amateur