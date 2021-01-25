Clarke wins in Hawaii

PORTRUSH'S Darren Clarke has won his second consecutive PGA Tour Champions event with a two shot win at the Mitsubushi Electric Championship in Hawaii.

The 2011 Open winner shot a final-round 64 with six birdies on the back nine moving him to 21 under par for the tournament.

South Africa's Retief Goosen recovered from a disappointing second day to also close with a 64 and finish second on 19 under, as American Jerry Kelly took third on 17 under par.

Clarke, who shot a bogey free final round at the weekend, won in his last Champions Tour of 2020 in Florida.

Obviously, the Champions Tour is agreeing with him.