Smith leading qualifier at Irish Senior Women’s Close

DEIRDRE Smith (Co. Louth) has claimed the top stroke play qualifying spot at the Irish Senior Women’s Close Championship in Westport.

Having competed at the ISPS Handa Ulster Stroke Play Championship and the AIG Irish Women’s Close Championship earlier this month, Smith took advantage of the competitive rounds under her belt, firing rounds of 77 and 74 for a 3-over par total.

Still proving that she can compete at any level with a third place finish in Ulster and a quarter final defeat in Ballybunion, she would be forgiven for having high expectations for her debut in the seniors’ ranks.

"It’s definitely a different vibe at this event," she remarked.

"I try to play without expectations though. Golf is a fickle game and whether it’s a Tuesday club competition or a National Championship, you have to give it respect. That’s how I try to play anyway."

Smith will face fellow Co. Louth club member Oonagh Purfield-Goulding in Thursday's round of 16.

Gertie McMullen (The Island) finished runner up and is drawn against Fiona Corbett (Castletroy) in the first matchplay round. McMullen eagled the par five 18th to finish her round today and secure second seed, two shots adrift of Smith.

The top 16 qualifiers will play for the Irish Senior Women’s Close Championship, while the next 16 qualifiers compete for the Plate.

STROKE PLAY QUALIFYING

151 - D Smith (Co. Louth Golf Club), 77, 74

153 - G MCMULLEN (The Island Golf Club), 79, 74

157 - C Wickham (Laytown & Bettystown GC), 79, 78

158 - G Linter (Belvoir Park Golf Club), 81, 77; S Corcoran (Portumna Golf Club), 79, 79

160 - F Halpin (Dun Laoghaire Golf Club), 79, 81

161 - M MacLaren (Royal Portush), 81, 80

162 - M Sheehy (Tralee Golf Club), 79, 83

163 - C HOPKINS (Woodbrook Golf Club), 82, 81; M O'REILLY (Headfort Golf Club), 81, 82; O FOLEY (Headfort Golf Club), 79, 84

164 - P DORAN (Donabate Golf Club), 85, 79

165 - D McGowan (Ballybofey & Stranorlar GC), 83, 82; S Real (Castletroy Golf Club), 82, 83

166 - F Corbett (Castletroy Golf Club), 86, 80; O Purfield-Goulding (Co. Louth Golf Club), 83, 83; K Evans (Royal Co Down Ladies), 81, 85; S Heraty (Castle Golf Club), 80, 86

168 - C Reilly (The Heath Golf Club), 83, 85

169 - V Shannon (Lahinch Golf Club), 86, 83

170 - V Houston (Royal Portrush Golf Club), 82, 88

172 - M CAMPION (Killarney Golf Club), 82, 90

173 A MOYNIHAN -RUDDEN (Killarney Golf Club), 90, 83; A Quinn (Dun Laoghaire Golf Club), 89, 84; P Murray (Naas Golf Club), 88, 85; J Scanlan (Newcastle West Golf Club), 86, 87

174 - C KAVANAGH (Mitchelstown Golf Club), 88, 86; S O'Herlihy (Muskerry Golf Club), 86, 88; N SMYTH (Royal Portrush Golf Club), 84, 90

175 - M Kyne (Lucan Golf Club), 88, 87

176 - M Finn (Thurles Golf Club), 91, 85

177 - S McGrath (Athlone Golf Club), 88, 89

179 - A Thompson (Cork Golf Club), 92, 87; S Baynes (Castlebar Golf Club), 91, 88; M Keane (Westport Golf Club), 90, 89

180 - E Hehir (Ballyneety Golf Club), 91, 89; M WOODS (Royal Portrush Golf Club), 90, 90; P WALSH (Headfort Golf Club), 86, 94

181 - M Henderson (Royal Belfast Golf Club), 94, 87; S Gilmore Kettler (Ballybunion Golf Club), 92, 89

185 - V Hassett (Lahinch Golf Club), 91, 94; M Bergin (Monkstown Golf Club), 91, 94

186 - J Donaldson (Royal Portrush Golf Club), 94, 92

188 - M ROONEY (Co. Sligo Golf Club), 97, 91

191 - M Jones (Castle Golf Club), 97, 94; N O'Regan (Woodstock Golf Club), 93, 98

192 - N Moody (Westport Golf Club), 97, 95

198 - M Grimes (Westport Golf Club), 97, 101

199 - M O'Farrell (Westport Golf Club), 100, 99

213 - C BOURKE (Woodbrook Golf Club), 111, 102

DQ 79 - M McAuliffe (Ballybunion Golf Club)

DQ 0 - S McElroy (Grange Golf Club)