THE R&A OPENS TICKET BALLOT FOR THE 150TH OPEN

THE ticket ballot for The 150th Open has opened today, giving golf fans around the world the opportunity to secure a ticket for the historic Championship.



The 150th Open, taking place from 10-17 July 2022 in St Andrews, is set to be a true celebration of golf and the long history of golf’s original championship, as well as the many great champions who have lifted the iconic Claret Jug.



With record-breaking levels of demand anticipated for the milestone Championship at the Home of Golf, the ballot was introduced to provide the fairest way for golf fans of all generations to obtain tickets.



The ticket ballot will run until Monday October 4 and give fans plenty of time to register their interest in tickets. A balance of allocations will ensure fans from near and far will be able to attend the celebrations in St Andrews next summer. Fans will find out the results of the ticket ballot by the end of November 2021.



The ticket ballot is available exclusively to members of The One Club, the free-to-join membership programme. Members who have already registered their interest for the ballot can now apply for tickets. Fans can still sign up at any time via www.TheOpen.com and apply for tickets.



Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: “We are looking forward to a very special occasion in golf next year with The 150th Open being played at the birthplace of the game in St Andrews. We will be celebrating one of the most prestigious and renowned events in the sporting calendar and will be welcoming some of its greatest champions past and present.



“The ticket ballot gives as many fans as possible the chance to be part of this fantastic Championship and make it an occasion to remember.”



Ticket prices for The 150th Open will be £95 for an adult on Championship Days and will range from £20 to £50 on practice days.

The R&A is fully committed to encouraging more children and young people to attend The Open and free tickets will be available to children through the successful and long-running Kids go Free programme, while half-price youth tickets are available for 16-24 year-olds. In order to give as many people as possible the chance to attend the Championship, weekly tickets are being discontinued.



Hospitality for the Championship has been on sale since last year, with 90% of packages already sold. The remaining Origins Hospitality, incorporating a range of fully inclusive experiences, is available to purchase now and is the only way fans can guarantee their place at the Championship. Visit www.TheOpen.com/hospitality2022 for further information.



Last month, The R&A launched the new 150th commemorative brand which will be displayed across a campaign of content and activations that will run throughout the next year until the conclusion of next year’s Championship at St Andrews.



The focus of the campaign is the remarkable journey of The Open and its enduring impact on players, fans and the sport of golf itself since it was first staged back in 1860, emphasising the campaign’s central message that ‘everything has led to this’ as we count down to what promises to be a truly unforgettable occasion.



For more information on The 150th Open or to sign up to The One Club and enter the ticket ballot, visit www.TheOpen.com.

