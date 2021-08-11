Smith leads after opening round at the Irish Senior Women's Open

DEIRDRE Smith holds a two-shot lead at the end of the opening round at the Irish Senior Women's Amateur Open, at Naas GC.

The Co. Louth golfer lies on +1, with Laura Webb lying two shots further back. Irish Senior Women's Close champion Carol Wickham lies in third place on +5

Smith began her round with birdies on the opening two holes, but went to the turn at level par. A birdie on the final hole, ensured a two-shot lead over her playing partner Webb.

Ireland Women's captain Webb is Smith's nearest challenger. Her round of +3 included two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.

Wickham's opening round of +5 sees her remain in touching distance, with Thurles' Marian Finn a shot further back.

Five players are in a tie for fifth on +7, including Finland's Minna Kaarnalahti.

The leaderboard has an international flavour with English duo Jayne Fletcher and Jane Sly in a tie for tenth on +8.