Derek Paton crowned Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open champion

Derek Paton is the 2021 Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open champion.

The Dunnikier Park golfer finished on +4, one shot clear of overnight leader Stuart Brown, at Donegal GC.

A second successive round of 74 was enough for the Scot to win the title.

Paton took the lead on the second hole after opening with two birdies and he would hold on to beat Brown by the narrowest of margins.

Scotland’s Nick Robson finished in third place, with East Sussex’s Steve Graham coming in fourth place, and was also the top Irish player.

Castlerock's David Mulholland, meanwhile, finished tied fifth on eight over with Portstewart's Mark Windebank tied 24 on 17 over par.

Speaking after the win, Paton said the victory at Murvagh was a career highlight.

“I felt at home with the weather today," he said.

"I’m a member of a links course so felt comfortable out there.

“It’s great to win a national title. I’d love to win the Scottish Seniors but to win in Ireland is great. It’s an amazing thing to call myself the Irish Seniors champion."

England’s Stephen East won the 60-64 category, 2019 champion Alan Mew won the 65-69 section, with Mourne’s Hugh B Smyth winning the 70+ category.