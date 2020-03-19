Council to prioritise essential services in response to COVID-19

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is introducing a range of measures as part of its response to COVID-19.

At a Special Council Meeting held on Wednesday 18th March, members agreed to a series of changes which will streamline resources and prioritise the delivery of critical functions including waste collection, burials and registrations.

Following on from the closure of the six main Council leisure centres, the public should be advised that membership packages will be suspended indefinitely.

Other facilities are now also closed with immediate effect:

• Tourist Information Centres

• Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart

• Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centres

Public access to all civic buildings will cease from 9am on Monday 23rd March 2020.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “It is crucial that Council takes action now to help slow the spread of coronavirus, and reduce its impact on our local communities. I want to offer my reassurance that Council is doing all it can to both protect the wellbeing of citizens and staff, while continuing to provide its essential services. We are calling on members of the public to show us their support and understanding in the weeks and months ahead as we navigate these unprecedented times.

“We are all affected by this, so please stay safe, continue to follow the expert advice from the Public Health Agency and look out for family, friends and neighbours, especially those who may be vulnerable.”

Registration services

From Monday 23rd March 2020 until the end of April 2020, we will not be able to facilitate weddings or civil partnership ceremonies at any of our Civic Buildings or Town Halls. Weddings and ceremonies due to take place at any of our Civic Buildings before Monday 23rd March 2020 will go ahead, but numbers are being limited to eight people. We are in direct contact with any couples who this affects and will keep this under review.

The registration of births, deaths, marriages and civil partnerships are continuing in Cloonavin, Limavady Office, Riada House and Sheskburn House at this time, however the situation will be kept under review.

From Monday 23rd March 2020, you can only give notice for your marriage or civil partnership by post. Further details available at www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/live/births-deaths-and-marriages

Burials

Burials are taking place as normal, however we are encourage mourners at the graveside to consider public health advice on social distancing.

Bin Collections

Bin collections continue to take place as normal at this time, however, there may be some disruption to service in the near future.

Please ensure that all BLACK BIN waste is bagged and stored properly inside the bin. Please keep tissues/kitchen roll/disposable cleaning cloths separate to other waste, seal and double bag it before putting in your external BLACK BIN.

Please clean the handles of your bins before and after they are left out for collection.

Bulky Waste collections have been suspended until further notice.

Recycling centres will remain open as normal.

Our website and social media will be regularly updated.

In the event of a reduced workforce we will reduce bin collection in the following sequence:

Stop brown bins collection first, and you will be asked to put food waste into your black bin and to take your garden waste to the Recycling Centres.

Then, if required, stop blue bin collection.

Then, if required, reduce to monthly black bin collections with additional waste accepted at the Recycling Centres.

Advice for businesses

If you are a concerned business owner please get in touch with us to discuss your situation. We want to support you at this time and will be taking calls between 8am – 8pm Monday – Friday. Please ring Joanne 07864691406 or Louise 07864691405. For further information about available business support go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/work/covid-19-support-for-businesses

Events

Council’s Events programme is postponed until July and this will be kept under review.

Holiday and Leisure Parks

Council’s caravan parks throughout the Borough will remain open at this time. However certain facilities such as Recreation Halls / Communal Kitchens / Common Rooms will be closed.

Planning department

Given the guidance issued by the Public Health Agency the Planning Department Reception is closed to the public until further notice.

The Planning Department can be contacted either by e-mail at planning@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or by telephone 9am- 5pm Monday to Friday on 028 7034 7100

Planning applications etc. can be submitted to the Planning Department by post:

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Cloonavin

66 Portstewart Road

COLERAINE

BT52 1EY

Playparks

Playparks will stay open for the time being.