Bushmills pulls together to help those in need

Bushmills Coronavirus support group held a food collection

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

A 40-STRONG group of volunteers are hoping to lift spirits in Bushmills by donating hampers to those who are most in need as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The 'Bushmills Coronavirus Support Group' which can be found on Facebook are distributing food and other essential items to local residents who find themselves isolated or unable to leave their homes.

These food items have been donated by members of the local community and local businesses as community efforts heighten against the deadly coronavirus.

Speaking to The Chronicle, group volunteer Leanne Abernethy, admits it has been a real community effort to get the COVID-19 response underway.

“Obviously, the coronavirus news has been everywhere and really accelerated in the last few weeks and we used the 'Bushmills Community Voice' group to see if we could launch a support group,” she said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282