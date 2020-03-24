‘Do the right thing’ pleads councillors

AS THE coronavirus crisis grows, residents in communities all over the borough are pulling together to make sure nobody goes without at this very frightening time.



Sinn Féin's Cllr Cara McShane commended all of those groups across the voluntary and community sector who have stepped up to provide a co-ordinated approach to delivering aid, food and prescriptions to those most in need.



She said: “Across the Glens, Armoy, Loughgiel, Ballycastle, Rathlin and Ballintoy - we are seeing the best of human kindness.”

However, the Ballycastle based Cllr has appealed for everyone to stay at home and adhere to the government's guidance to curb the spread of COVID-19 and to save lives in our community.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*