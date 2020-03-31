Foodbank sees increased demand due to Covid-19

AS the Coronavirus pandemic takes a hold on the nation, it's inevitable that the local Foodbanks will find themselves in ever higher demand than ever before.



The Chronicle spoke to Eleanor Hayes, Ballycastle Foodbank Co ordinator to hear how it is affecting the community and what changes they expect as this crisis progresses.



Eleanor said: “The current Covid19 pandemic crisis has certainly changed our lives in so many ways, and Ballycastle Foodbank has had to adapt to meet the current restrictions and impact on our community.”



Once the Government’s announcement that non-essential businesses were to close, the foodbank had many local businesses, schools, the National Trust contacting them at the offering their perishable food.



Eleanor continued: “None of this went to waste and we were able to distribute it to members of the community quite quickly.

