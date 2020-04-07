Health Minister victim of social media attack

THERE has been widespread condemnation across all political parties after Health Minister Robin Swann was the victim of “threatening and offensive” online comments.



A 26-year-old man from Ballymena was arrested on Sunday evening (April 5), on suspicion of improper use of telecommunications causing anxiety.



He has subsequently been released on bail pending further inquiries and police say the investigation is ongoing.



The comments were posted on social media last Friday (April 3).



Mr Swann is a former leader of the Ulster Unionists and represents North Antrim at the Stormont Assembly, as well as leading the battle against coronavirus in Northern Ireland.



UUP leader Steve Aiken said: “It is utterly despicable that threats that were blatantly intimidating and sectarian were made against out exceptionally hard -working and dedicated health minister.”

