McGuigan urges people to stay at home

'Strong regulation needed to tackle waste and pollution' - McGuigan blasts litter louts and polluters

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has urged people to stay at home this weekend and help save lives by stopping the spread of COVID-19. 

The North Antrim MLA said: 

"With the Easter weekend and good weather approaching people may be tempted to go beaches, holiday homes or beauty spots but I would urge them to stay at home in order to save lives. 

"We are now in the surge of CIOVID-19 and it is more important than ever that people follow the advice and stay at home, wash their hands and practise physical distancing. 

"Going out unnecessarily puts the lives of others at risk and is irresponsible. 

"By staying home people can save lives." 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282