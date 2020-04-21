‘One shop takes four hours’ - Armoy man reveals the severity of Italy’s lockdown

AN ARMOY man, who has been living in Rome for the past seven months, has spoken of the ‘severe’ quarantine restrictions in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Conleth Burns, who works for the United World Project, admits the restrictions are that strict that he and his housemates try to go shopping only every two weeks because with the queues one shop takes four hours.



Italy has had one of the highest death tolls in all of Europe due to COVID-19 and Conleth explained that life changed ‘suddenly’ after the lockdown procedures were put in place.



“I moved to Rome in September to work for the United World Project – a project which works to mobilise people and communities all over the world to work for a more sustainable and united communities,” he said.



“This year, I’m working on a campaign #InTimeForPeace which is looking how work for peace, justice and human rights can lead to a world more united.

