Reporter:
Ciaran Clancy
Email:
newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com
Wednesday 29 April 2020 14:44
Portstewart's Castleton Park neighbours come together for their daily sing-a-long which has been a great success.
With their signature song - the Neighbours TV theme tune - it is helping them handle the lockdown.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Police concern over missing person
STATSports SuperCupNI cancelled
Roger Robinson.
The Wailers playing to a packed crowd at Stendhal Festival in 2018.
Armoy born woman Michelle Christie pictured during her sailing adventures.
A family out for a walk at the Daffodil Gardens in Coleraine. WK18KC03
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballycastle Chronicle
78 Castle Street, Ballycastle
BT54 6AR
Tel: 028 2076 1282